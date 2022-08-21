x
KPD: One person arrested after Saturday night shooting

Knoxville Police said 20-year-old Only Recinos tried to flee from officers and crashed his car. Recinos was arrested without further incident.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station.

KPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4418 Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. 

Officers applied a tourniquet and had the victim taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said officers developed a description of the suspect's vehicle and shortly after located it on Western Avenue near Ridgebrook Lane. When officers attempted to stop the car, the suspect drove off.

KPD said there was a short pursuit before the suspect crashed the car. No other vehicle was involved. The suspect was arrested without further incident.

KPD said the suspect was 20-year-old Only Recinos. Recinos was charged with aggravated assault, weapon charges and evading arrest. Investigators said that Recinos shot the victim following an altercation.  

