KPD: One person arrested after Saturday night shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station.

KPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4418 Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet and had the victim taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said officers developed a description of the suspect's vehicle and shortly after located it on Western Avenue near Ridgebrook Lane. When officers attempted to stop the car, the suspect drove off.

KPD said there was a short pursuit before the suspect crashed the car. No other vehicle was involved. The suspect was arrested without further incident.