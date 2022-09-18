KPD: One person dead after early morning shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after an early Sunday morning shooting in East Knoxville.
According to KPD, officers were told that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at UT Medical Center just before 5:00 a.m. He was later pronounced dead after his arrival.
KPD said officers later found a crime scene at the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue.
KPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.