KPD: One person dead after early morning shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after an early Sunday morning shooting in East Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers were told that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at UT Medical Center just before 5:00 a.m. He was later pronounced dead after his arrival.

KPD said officers later found a crime scene at the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.