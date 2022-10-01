KPD: One person dead after hit-and-run in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police said it happened Friday night after a bicyclist was hit on Magnolia Ave. Police are searching for a gray or silver SUV with a missing mirror.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on Friday.

According to KPD, it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. KPD officers responded to a bicyclist hit in a crash on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street.

KPD said a man was found laying in the road with severe injuries. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

KPD said the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before officers arrived. The vehicle has not yet been identified, but officers said the vehicle is possibly a gray or silver Nissan SUV with a missing mirror on the driver's side.