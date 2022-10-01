KPD: One person dead after hit-and-run in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on Friday.
According to KPD, it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. KPD officers responded to a bicyclist hit in a crash on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street.
KPD said a man was found laying in the road with severe injuries. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
KPD said the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before officers arrived. The vehicle has not yet been identified, but officers said the vehicle is possibly a gray or silver Nissan SUV with a missing mirror on the driver's side.
Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.