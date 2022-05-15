KPD identifies, charges driver after fatal North Knoxville motorcycle crash on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Bruhin Road on Sunday evening, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD said officers responded around 6 p.m. to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Officials said the car was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a motorcycle heading south on Bruhin Road head-on.
Police said the 29-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car ran from the crash but was located a short time later on Pershing Drive. The driver was detained for further investigation.
On Monday, KPD identified the driver as Knoxville resident Andres Tomas, 25. He was charged with vehicular homicide, driver intoxication and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, among other charges.
KPD said evidence gathered through the investigation indicated Tomas was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The crash comes just 12 days before the one-year mark since another driver was killed on the same road.