KPD: One person detained after fatal shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police have detained an individual after a fatal shooting was reported in East Knoxville Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. the Knoxville Police Department responded to McCampbell Wells Way and Laurel Creek Way after a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they found an unresponsive male victim in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to a press release, KPD detained one person on the scene for further investigation.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene.