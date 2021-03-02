KPD: One person detained after fatal shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police have detained an individual after a fatal shooting was reported in East Knoxville Wednesday morning.
Around 7:40 a.m. the Knoxville Police Department responded to McCampbell Wells Way and Laurel Creek Way after a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived on the scene and said they found an unresponsive male victim in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
According to a press release, KPD detained one person on the scene for further investigation.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene.
The investigations remain in the preliminary stages.