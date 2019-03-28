KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department investigating shooting at Lonsdale Homes.

According to Knox County dispatchers, first responders were called out to a shooting at Badgett Drive and Goins Drive.

KPD confirmed one person had been shot and taken to an area emergency room with at least one gunshot wound. Their identity and condition is unknown at the moment.

Officers don't have a suspect named at this time.

Multiple cruisers were on the scene and police had taped off the area.

This story is developing.