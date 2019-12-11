KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fight between roommates ended with one of them dead in the basement and the other in jail.

On Friday, officers were sent to do a welfare check at a home in the 4600 block of High School Road in the Inskip community, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department.

They discovered the body of 29-year-old Collin Davis in the basement, dead of what appeared to be multiple cuts from a sharp object. At the time, police said they believed the person died under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators learned that Davis and his roommate, 29-year-old William Benning, had been in a fight two days earlier where Benning threatened Davis with a sword

Not long after the fight, witnesses said they saw Benning cleaning up a large amount of blood and noticed that the basement door had been nailed shut.

No one had seen Davis since the fight, according to the release.

Officers tracked down and arrested Benning on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with first-degree murder.