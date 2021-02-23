KPD: Man wounded, two detained after shooting at South Knoxville apartment Tuesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department detained two people for questioning after a shooting wounded a man in South Knoxville on Tuesday.
The shooting happened at Southside Flats on Fort Stanley Way around 3:50 p.m., according to officers. When they arrived, KPD said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of an apartment.
The man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment, and officers do not believe the wound was life-threatening.
KPD detained two people for questioning. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.