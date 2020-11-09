KPD: One woman dead after shooting in East Knoxville Thursday night

Knoxville Police said that a woman was found dead after a shooting on the 200 block of Odd Fellow Street Thursday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a woman was found dead after they were called to a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday night, at around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials. They also said that the circumstances of the shooting are not clear and that they did not have suspect information.

Violent Crime Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, officials said. It is still in its preliminary stages and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, according to a release from authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Crime Hotline at (865) 215-7212. Callers can stay anonymous, according to officials.