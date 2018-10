East Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 2516 Louise Avenue.

The call came in around 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Upon arrival, officers said that a male juvenile had been shot in the lower leg. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

