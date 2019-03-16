KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Clinton Highway early Saturday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. officers responded along with Knoxville Fire and AMR to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in front of 6730 Clinton Hwy.

Once arriving on scene, the crews confirmed the person was deceased.

KPD says the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Several witnesses also gave statements to the accident reconstruction team.

Northbound Clinton Hwy was shut down to one lane for 2 hours, but all lanes are now open.

The pedestrian has been identified, but his information has not been released pending notification of his family.

This is an ongoing investigation and 10news will continue to update as new information becomes available.