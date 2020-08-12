KPD: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; still looking for suspect

The victim said that the suspect pulled out a handgun and took her money and cellphone before fleeing on foot, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in East Knoxville on Tuesday, police said.

Around 12:25 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers were flagged down by a female victim who said that she was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim, a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver, said that she met the suspect at the church located on 2084 Dandridge Avenue to deliver a pizza.

According to a release, the suspect is described as a skinny black male and was wearing a white hoodie and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.