KPD: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; still looking for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in East Knoxville on Tuesday, police said.
Around 12:25 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers were flagged down by a female victim who said that she was robbed at gunpoint.
The victim, a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver, said that she met the suspect at the church located on 2084 Dandridge Avenue to deliver a pizza.
The victim said that the suspect pulled out a handgun and took her money and cellphone before fleeing on foot, police said.
According to a release, the suspect is described as a skinny black male and was wearing a white hoodie and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.
If you have any information contact the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.