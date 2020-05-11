KPD: Police investigating after shooting incident at woman's home in South Knoxville

Officials said that three men shot through a woman's window before entering her home through a side door.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a shooting incident in South Knoxville Wednesday afternoon, at around 3:50 p.m.

Police said that they found a woman on Blount Avenue who said that three men shot through her window and entered her home through a side door. Officials said that they ran from the home with one of her two children.

Around the same time, a nearby witness said that he heard a woman screaming and saw three men drive from the scene in a silver four-door car. As the car drove away, one person shot at the witness, according to a release from police.

The woman was not hit by the shooting and there were no injuries reported, according to police.