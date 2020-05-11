KPD: Police investigating after shooting incident at woman's home in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a shooting incident in South Knoxville Wednesday afternoon, at around 3:50 p.m.
Police said that they found a woman on Blount Avenue who said that three men shot through her window and entered her home through a side door. Officials said that they ran from the home with one of her two children.
Around the same time, a nearby witness said that he heard a woman screaming and saw three men drive from the scene in a silver four-door car. As the car drove away, one person shot at the witness, according to a release from police.
The woman was not hit by the shooting and there were no injuries reported, according to police.
The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab personnel are responding to the scene, police said. No suspect information is available at the time and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.