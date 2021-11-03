KPD: Possible shooting in Sarah Moore Greene Elementary parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Police said that a White 2002-2006 Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows followed a woman after picking her son up from school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said there was a possible shooting at Sarah Moore Greene Elementary Tuesday afternoon.

They said they received a call about two cars that looked like they were chasing each other in the school's parking lot at around 1:30 p.m. Later, they got a call that a woman and her son had been shot at.

The woman said she had picked up her son at Austin East High School when she noticed another car following her, according to police. She said that she drove through the Sarah Moore Greene Elementary School's parking lot to get away from the other car.

Then, she said the car stopped and she thought a passenger started shooting at her. She said the car drove away and that she went directly to Knoxville Police Department headquarters.

Police said that staff members at the elementary school saw the car stop on Brooks Avenue, open the driver's door and appeared to shoot at the woman's car. Staff said they heard three gunshots.

Security camera footage showed the suspect following the woman on Brooks Avenue, according to records. It showed the car entering the parking lot and lapping the lot two times before momentarily stopping in it. They said it was a white 2002-2006 Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows.

It exited the parking lot and drove east on Brooks Avenue, police said. They also said they saw the front passenger exit and run on the same road. The suspect appeared to be wearing a grey and black hoodie.

Officers searched the area for shell casings and found one, according to records.