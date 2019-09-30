KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is reporting a rise in narcotics evidence collected in the past year, according to a tweet from the department.

The tweet said the Property Management Unit logged 3,864 separate pieces of narcotics evidence, or an average of 10.5 per day, in 2018.

So far in 2019, the number has risen to an average of 13.92 pieces of narcotics evidence each day, according to the department.

