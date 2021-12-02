x
KPD investigating East Knoxville crash with gunshot victim in critical condition

Dispatchers said that a crash was reported on Wilson Avenue at around 3:45 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about shots fired in East Knoxville fired Friday afternoon. They also said that a crash with an injury was also reported in the 2500 block of Wilson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive in the crashed car. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to a release from officials.

They said that there is no suspect information as of 5 p.m. Friday and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at (865) 215-7212.

