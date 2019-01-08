The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating a report of a road rage shooting in the Sequoyah Hills area.

According to KPD, a driver was traveling down Cherokee Boulevard toward Scenic Drive when the suspected vehicle got behind him.

KPD said traffic was moving slowly when the suspect vehicle began blowing their horn. Officers said it's believed there was some tension on the road between the two drivers.

As the victim vehicle drove onto Blows Ferry Road, KPD said the suspect vehicle turned onto Alta Vista Way and allegedly fired a shot and continued on its way.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

KPD said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a red pickup truck.