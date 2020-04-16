The Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in South Knoxville Thursday morning that later led to a man leaping off a bridge into the Tennessee River in an attempt to escape officers.

According to Scott Erland with KPD, the call came in from Anita Drive and Cottrell Street just across from the James White Parkway bridge.

KPD said a man involved in that shooting, 28-year-old Martez Wilson from Detroit, stopped at the intersection when a vehicle pulled up near him and someone fired numerous shots and fled.

Officers said Wilson ran, saying when they arrived they found him walking on the South Knoxville Bridge with a gun. When they confronted them, Erland said Wilson dropped the gun into the Tennessee River and jumped off the bridge into the river to try and escape.

Additional police responded to Island Home Avenue and took Wilson into custody without further incident near McCormick Street.

KPD said Wilson sustained minor injuries. According to Erland, there are no other suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Wilson is being charged with felon possession of a handgun, destruction of evidence and evading arrest.