KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department is still looking for a suspect who robbed a Weigel's with a gun in North Knoxville.

Officers responded to a Weigel's on Maynardville Pike around 9:30 p.m Saturday night.

KPD said a witness saw a thin male in his late 20s or early 30s robbed the store at gunpoint and ran away.

Knoxville Police do not believe the suspect is a public safety concern but do remind people that he is armed.

KCSO and THP also responded to help and are using a K-9 to find the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing to identify him.