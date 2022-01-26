KPD searching for missing 18-month-old girl

Royalty Daniel was taken by her mother, Cheyenne Daniel, and may be in Indiana. She was last seen on Jan. 22.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the missing 18-month-old Royalty Daniel.

Royalty, who was last seen on Jan. 22 at 402 Bear Creek Lane, was taken by her mother, Cheyenne Daniel, according to officials. She was previously removed from Daniel’s custody by the Department of Children’s Services.

Special Crimes Unit investigators said Royalty has a medical condition that requires regular treatments that might not be available to her.

Daniel has since refused to answer calls or orders to appear in court, according to officials.

KPD said it believes Daniel has possibly fled to Indiana with Royalty and may be in a white Ford Escape or a black sedan.

Anyone who sees Royalty or Cheyenne Daniel is asked to call 911.