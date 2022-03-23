KPD searching for 16-year-old girl missing since November 2021

Officials said a man by the name of "Lyric" or "TK" could have information about where Chakira Cotton is located.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that they were still searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2021.

They said Chakira Cotton is a Black woman who is 5'3" tall and weighs around 195 pounds. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that a man by the name of "Lyric" or "TK" could have information about her location. He is described as a man in his early 30s, standing around 5'2" tall.

He was also described as a heavy-set Black and Hispanic man who has light skin, with a bald head and greenish-blue eyes.

They said that when her mother went to wake her up for school, she discovered that Chakira's bed was made and the back door was unlocked. She said she was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

She said Chakira attended Central High School.

Anyone with information about Chakira or Lyric should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers either online, or by calling them at 865-215-7165.