KPD searching for a suspect after woman was shot in North Knoxville parking lot

The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the man who shot a woman and tried to steal her car in North Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the man who shot a woman and tried to steal her car in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, a woman said she pulled into a parking lot behind a business on North Central St. She told police that she was sitting in her car when a black truck also pulled into the parking lot.

After leaving and then coming back, the woman said a man got out of the passenger's side of the truck and started walking towards her car with a gun.

KPD said the suspect opened the car door as the woman drove away. The man shot at the car, hitting the woman, police said.

Officers were able to find the woman at North Central St. and Bernard Ave. There, police said she had been shot and had "severe lacerations" on her face. She was transported to UT Medical Center.