KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking to identify a man who reportedly burglarized a North Knoxville auto repair shop.

KPD tweeted security images of the man. Investigators said he stole two cars and several other items from Service Station Maintenance, a business on Cline St.

KPD said the burglary took place between 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. The man reportedly stole a blue 2004 Dodge Ram and a white 2007 Ford 15V.

Investigators described the man as an older white male with a thin to medium build, about 5'9'' with short hair.

KPD encouraged anyone with information to call its Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

