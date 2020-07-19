x
KPD searching for missing girl after car stolen from Parkwest Blvd. with her in the backseat

Knoxville police said they found the car in Oak Ridge but were still searching for the missing girl Saturday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for a 10-year-old girl after a car was stolen from Parkside Boulevard.

Police said she is White with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and purple shorts.

The car was a white 2008 Mazda 6, with 4 doors. It had the Tennessee license plate, with the tag 9T6-1C2. Police said they found it in Oak Ridge.

Officials said the multiple agencies were investigating around 10 p.m. Saturday night. They had K-9's and air support, according to a release from KPD.

Police said people should call 911 if they have any information about the girl. This story will be updated as more information is available.
