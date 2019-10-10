The Knoxville Police Department will be canvasing a Knoxville neighborhood in hopes of finding leads in a nearly decade-old unsolved death of a man.

On Feb. 6, 2010 -- landlord James Hundley was found dead with a gunshot wound in a home he had been renovating at the time on 1714 Mitchell Street.

KPD

KPD said its violent crimes unit will be re-canvasing the Mitchell Street area in search of any new information in his death.

Anyone with information about Hundley's death is asked to call KPD at (865) 215-7317.