Knoxville Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators said Ransom Cates, 21, is accused of two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting on Dutch Valley Drive last week.

Two victims were sent to the UT Medical Central for treatment for gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, Knoxville Police said.

Police said Cates, who has a Knoxville address, is a black male listed at around 5'11 and 210 pounds.

The case is being worked by investigator Andrew Markham. If anyone has any information regarding Cates’ whereabouts, please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

Original story (6/22/19):

Knoxville police say they are investigating shooting in north Knoxville.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019 at about 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot near the intersection of Dutch Valley Drive and Bruhin Road.

According to a Facebook post, two adults were found to be suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they have been transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

We will have more updates as they become available.