KPD searching for man and woman who they say stole items from back of a Yassin's Falafel House

The Knoxville Police Department said that the suspects drove a dark blue, early 1980s model pickup truck.

The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man and woman who stole items from the back of a Yassin's Falafel House on North Peters Road, in a shopping center.

They said the suspects were filmed stealing property on April 26. They drove a dark blue, early 1980s model pickup truck, according to officials. The man was wearing black pants and a dark-colored t-shirt, with a hat and sunglasses. The woman wore blue jeans and a white t-shirt, according to the pictures KPD released.

Information about the stolen items was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the suspects can call the police department at (865) 215-7212, or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.