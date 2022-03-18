KPD searching for man involved in aggravated assault at downtown bar

In a picture released by police, the man appears to be white with short dark hair wearing white shoes and a plaid jacket.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man after an aggravated assault at The Hill Bar and Grill.

They said a 23-year-old man was being treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after he was severely beaten on Feb. 13. The bar is a popular downtown location near the intersection of Forest Avenue and World's Fair Park Drive.

They released a picture of the man on Friday, and he is seen wearing a plaid jacket with white shoes. He is white with short dark hair and looked to be talking with another person.

Police said people who recognize him should call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. They can also submit anonymously through their website.

Anyone who gives information about the man will stay anonymous and may be able to get a cash reward.