Crime

KPD searching for man suspected in shooting following dispute at Victor Ashe Park

The Knoxville Police Department said the shooting happened after a fight over a financial matter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are searching for a 22-year-old man after a shooting in Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville Monday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department said the shooting happened after a fight over a financial matter between two parties. The dispute turned physical, and when one of the parties tried to leave, a man shot several times at a vehicle occupied by two people. 

No one was hit by gunfire or hurt.

KPD identified the suspect as 22-year-old Devon Farris, saying he has not been taken into custody yet.

Credit: KPD
22-year-old Devon Farris

Farris has warrants out for his arrest for aggravated assault, according to KPD. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call anonymously at (865) 215-7315. 