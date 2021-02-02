KPD searching for man suspected in shooting following dispute at Victor Ashe Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are searching for a 22-year-old man after a shooting in Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
The Knoxville Police Department said the shooting happened after a fight over a financial matter between two parties. The dispute turned physical, and when one of the parties tried to leave, a man shot several times at a vehicle occupied by two people.
No one was hit by gunfire or hurt.
KPD identified the suspect as 22-year-old Devon Farris, saying he has not been taken into custody yet.
Farris has warrants out for his arrest for aggravated assault, according to KPD. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call anonymously at (865) 215-7315.