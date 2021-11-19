KPD searching for man wanted assault and kidnapping charges

Police said that LaTraz Hobbs is known to go between Chicago and Indianapolis. He was staying at the Holiday Inn Express on Merchant Center Drive, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they were looking for a 31-year-old man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. They said he was staying at a Holiday Inn Express on Merchant Center Boulevard and could still be in the area.

LaTraz Hobbs is a Black man with a possible tattoo on his neck, according to pictures from police. They also said Hobbs could be wearing dreads and that he is known to travel between Chicago and Indianapolis. He was last seen driving a 2013 Red Chevy Impala with a Tennessee license plate — 15AU75.

He is wanted on two charges of aggravated and one charge of kidnapping, police said.

Additional information about Hobbs was not immediately available. Anyone with information about his location can anonymously submit a tip to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They can be reached online or at 1-800-222-8477.