KPD searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge from December 2021 incident

Authorities said Lareke Moore, 35, is facing charges for attempted murder, stalking and evading arrest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident in December 2021.

They said Lareke Moore, 35, is also facing charges of stalking and evading arrest. They said the incident happened on Selma Avenue.

Moore is around 5'10" tall and weighs about 155 pounds, according to authorities. He is a Black man with brown eyes, according to officials, and was last known to live on Linden Avenue. They also said he has a bull tattoo on his neck.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers also said that he is known to hang out in the East Knoxville area and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location can anonymously reach out to ETVCS at 865-215-7165 or submit a tip online.