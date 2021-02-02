KPD searching for man who attacked woman on a South Knoxville greenway

Police said the man grabbed her without warning and tried to drag her into the woods -- punching her multiple times, which left her with head and face injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man they said is suspected of attacking a woman who was walking her dog on a greenway at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area.

KPD said officers are searching for 47-year-old Michael Ward, who now has warrants out for his arrest for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

According to KPD, a 30-year-old woman was walking her dog on one of the trails Sunday around 1:40 p.m. when she was approached by Ward. Police said he grabbed her without warning and tried to drag her into the woods -- punching her multiple times, which left her with significant face and head injuries.

Police said the woman fought back, and the suspect ran into the woods toward the river after two people saw what was happening and tried to help her.

Police said the man took the woman's phone during the attack. A K-9 team was called to attempt to track the man, but the dog lost his track near the river.

KPD said Ward is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous. His last known location was in the area of the Forks of the River industrial park. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should instead call 911.