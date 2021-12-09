KPD searching for man who they say stole a catalytic converter in October

The Knoxville Police Department said the man stole the catalytic converter from a car in a parking lot off Kingston Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man who they say stole a catalytic converter from a car in West Knoxville in October.

They said that the man took the catalytic converter from a car inside of a parking lot on the 4900 block of Kingston Pike. He was seen wearing jeans and a dark jacket, according to pictures shared by police. He was also wearing a multi-colored bandana over the top of his head.

Catalytic converters have been the target of theft for the past several years. They are built with valuable metals that can be sold for scrap or be used in other ways. They help reduce harmful emissions from cars. In October, police said thieves could get up to $2,000 by selling catalytic converters.

The thefts can happen in plain view in some cases, but car owners can decrease their chances of property theft by parking their car in a safe area — including parking in a well-lit area or nearby a busy road.

Anyone who recognizes the man should reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers either online or by calling them at (865) 215-7165.