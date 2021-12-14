KPD asks for help to find missing Knoxville woman

KPD said Lan Nguyen, 29, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13, and was last seen at her apartment complex, Aventine Northshore, on Monday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Lan Nguyen.

KPD said Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13, and was last seen at her apartment complex, Aventine Northshore, on Monday afternoon.

Her personal belongings were still inside of her apartment, and her vehicle was still at the apartment complex, according to officials.

KPD said Nguyen is approximately 5’5” and 115 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about Nguyen's location or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.