Crime

KPD searching for porch pirate spotted stealing package while wearing animal-claw slippers

The Knoxville Police Department said the man was seen on video stealing a package from a home on Banyan Lane in East Knoxville.
Credit: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man who was spotted on video stealing a package from the porch of a home in East Knoxville on Wednesday.

The man was seen driving a silver Pontiac car and police said he stole the package around 20 minutes after it was delivered to the Banyan Lane home. It was a package in a long box, around as tall as him. He is seen putting the package in the back seat of the car before driving off.

The man is white with dark-colored hair. He is seen wearing a dark-red colored hoodie and black pants in the video.

In the video, he is also wearing slippers shaped like large animal claws.

Anyone who recognizes him should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 865-215-7165.

Porch theft on Banyan Lane

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

