The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank off Chapman Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to KPD, officers responded to a robbery at the Tennessee State Bank at 3314 Chapman Highway around 4:52 p.m. Police said he entered the bank, showed the teller a letter and then ran off with an unknown amount of money.

Police said the suspect was not believed to be armed. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The suspect's face was captured on surveillance footage:

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information is asked to call KPD's crime hotline at (865) 215-7212.