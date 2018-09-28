Knoxville — UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): Multiple adults and one infant child were sleeping in a home at 3310 Landview Drive on Friday morning when someone shot multiple rounds in to the home in what Knoxville Police are calling "not a random event."

No one was hurt from the shooting, but the home was the intended target of the shooter, Captain Tony Willis with KPD said. No one is in custody at this time.

Willis said someone reported perhaps seeing a black Dodge Challenger flee the scene; officers are not sure if the car is related to the shooting or not, but would like to hear from the driver to help figure out what happened.

Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy security officers reported hearing the shooting to KPD around 7:30 a.m., and school immediately went a hard lockdown.

Officers began searching the Boyd Bridge Pike area and received calls from neighbors in the area.

The black Dodge Challenger is currently the only "lead" officers have and asked anyone with any information on the shooting call 865-215-7000.

Willis emphasized that officers truly need the public's help and will take anonymous tips.

“Don’t be afraid to report this," Willis said. "If you want to report this anonymously, we’ll take that. This is too serious of a matter. We are concerned about this escalating beyond this incident, anytime that we have a child in harms way from gunfire. We’re asking anyone to report this to us anonymously if they’d like.”

UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): 10News reporter Yvonne Thomas was on the scene of the incident Friday morning. She spoke with officers who said the shooting happened at a home at the intersection of Landview and Leon Drive.

They told her the school was no longer on lockdown.

The scene was still active and police were outside questioning several people.

UPDATE (7:55 a.m.): Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy is no longer on lockdown after a report of shots fire near the school.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Knoxville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the Boyds Bridge Pike area around 7:45 a.m. Friday

School security decided to place Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy on lock down as a precaution.

But KPD said there appears to be no connection between the shooting call and the cool.

