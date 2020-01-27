Knoxville Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Kenjo gas station on the 1400-block of North Central Avenue.

The suspect entered the store on Saturday around 11:25 p.m., demanded money from the register while armed with a handgun, and left the scene before officers arrived, KPD said.

The suspect was described as a white male with a skinny build and approximately 5 feet 7 inches.

The incident is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD on Facebook. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

KPD

