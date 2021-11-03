KPD searching for three suspects after March 6 assault that sent man to hospital

Police said that the three suspects beat a man severely. He was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for help finding three suspects after an assault on March 6 at around midnight.

They said that the suspects beat a man near White Avenue and 19th Street, and that the man was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Police also said they believed the suspects were involved in other crimes in the same area.