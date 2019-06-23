KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are searching for two suspects after a store was robbed on Saturday night.

Officers say the incident happened at the Top Fuel at 1501 N. Cherry Street at 11:01 p.m.

According to KPD two black males entered the store with a long gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspects then left on foot with a small amount of cash.

The store's clerk was unharmed.

Now, KPD is searching for two suspects. Both are described a black males, approximately 20-22 years of age. They believe both were around 5'6 and 180lbs.

One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and read shoes. The other suspect was wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes and armed with a long gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call he KPD Crime and Drug Hotline and can remain anonymous. 865-215-7212