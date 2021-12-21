KPD searching for woman who broke into victim's car, used their ID and checking account

Police said that on Dec. 18, a woman broke into a car at the Deane Hill Rec Center. Since then, they said she has used the person's ID and checking account.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a woman who they say broke into a car at Deane Hill Rec Center on December 18. Since then, authorities said she used the victim's ID and also used their checking account in Knoxville and Blount County.

Police said that she was seen driving a black Infiniti sedan. In pictures shared on social media, there were no distinguishable marks on the rear side of the car, and the license plate tag number was not readable.

They also shared pictures of the woman. She is White and was seen wearing large hoop earrings, with what looked like brown hair brushed behind her head. She was also wearing a purple shirt with sunglasses, according to the images shared by police.

Anyone with information about her identity should reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165, or through their website.