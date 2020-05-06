x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

crime

KPD seeking information about woman who stole victim's purse, used credit cards at West Town Mall

The incident happened June 3. The suspect knocked the victim down while taking her purse at the mall. It was captured on a surveillance camera.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify the female who robbed a 76-year-old woman of her purse inside a store at West Town Mall.

The incident happened June 3 inside an entrance to the Belk store, video shows.

RELATED: West Town Mall reopens but not all the stores are open for business

The suspect knocked the victim down while taking her purse as she walked into the store. It was captured on a surveillance camera.

"The victim’s credit card was then used in several stores in the mall," according to a news release from KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

If you know anything about the incident, call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. You also can email the department at propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

You can remain anonymous.