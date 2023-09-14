KPD seeks 23-year-old man in shooting of woman

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. The woman's injuries are not life threaten

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon.

KPD identified him as Keyshawn Flack. He's being sought for attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed.

On Wednesday afternoon, a gunman shot the unnamed woman in the lower body. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where KPD officers responded.

"The injuries are considered non-life-threatening and the victim is expected to make a full recovery," a release by KPD spokesman Scott Erland reads.

The shooting is thought to have occurred about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of California Road. An investigation led police to believe Flack was involved.

Police are now searching for him.