KPD seeks 23-year-old man in shooting of woman

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon.
KPD identified him as Keyshawn Flack. He's being sought for attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed.
On Wednesday afternoon, a gunman shot the unnamed woman in the lower body. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where KPD officers responded.
"The injuries are considered non-life-threatening and the victim is expected to make a full recovery," a release by KPD spokesman Scott Erland reads.
The shooting is thought to have occurred about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of California Road. An investigation led police to believe Flack was involved.
Police are now searching for him.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. You can leave information anonymously. A cash reward is available.