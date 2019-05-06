KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A shirtless man armed with a crowbar broke into a North Knoxville home as a family slept, walked down a hallway and then fled when confronted by a resident, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

In-home video captured the June 2 break-in, and police are asking for the public's help in capturing the man.

He broke in about 1:35 a.m. June 2 to the home in the Clinton Highway area, according to KPD. The crowbar had been in the backyard.

KPD

He entered through a back door as a poodle watched in the kitchen. Brandishing the crowbar, he walked through the front room and down the hallway to a bathroom.

The dog fled into the home. Another poodle sat on the couch in the living room.

"He was confronted by a family member before fleeing the residence," according to KPD.

The white man wore blue jeans and was estimated to be about 5 feet 9 inches.

If you have any information about the man, call KPD's Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.