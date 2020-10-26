KPD seeks information about shooting in Montgomery Village housing development

Police were called on a shooting about 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help provide information about a shooting Sunday in South Knoxville that left a man in critical condition.

Police were called about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in 1100 block of Daylily Drive in the Montgomery Village housing development.

"Upon arrival, a male victim was found in front of the apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department on Monday. "The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition."

The shooting doesn't appear "random," according to KPD.

A gunman or gunmen may be driving a silver, four-door sedan.