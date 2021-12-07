KPD sees increase in simple assaults, advocates urge victims to seek help

Preliminary data shows a 16 percent year-to-date increase in simple assaults this year compared to last. Around 50 percent of those assaults are domestic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Warmer weather means an uptick in violent crime, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Preliminary data shows a 16 percent year-to-date increase in simple assaults this year compared to last. Those involve minor injury or limited threat of violence.

Around 50 percent of those assaults are domestic.

In June, simple assaults were up 11 percent from 2020. Now in July, they're up 16 percent.

With half of all simple assaults are domestic in nature, the increase makes sense to Catherine Oaks with McNabb Center.

"Unfortunately that's not surprising," she said. "We have also seen an increase in victims of domestic violence calling our 24/7 crisis hotline and coming into the shelter."

As a safe place for victims to seek help, she said they saw a decrease last year. An uptick came when vaccinations began rolling out and life began to return.

"We've been in such close proximity with each other that people aren't able to get away," said Rhonda Clay who is a domestic violence survivor.

"He became very abusive, he stalked, kicked in a door at one point, held me at gunpoint."

Clay now acts as an advocate for victims in violent situations and is hoping more people continue to reach out for help if needed.

"It does take courage. You just have to decide I'm going to take this step," she said. "Its a problem and there's a way we can help."

Oaks encourages family and friends to inquire about situations that may seem off She said it's okay and important to ask.

"Even though it may feel very isolating to be in an abusive relationship. There is support available."