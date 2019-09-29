KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man after finding about 306 grams of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the department.

KPD said officers pulled over a white GMC Yukon at the 4400 block of Immanuel Street at approximately 10:10 a.m. Jarvis Roper, 42, was driving the car.

The spokesperson said officers smelled marijuana, and a K-9 unit was called to the scene. KPD said the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and officers searched the SUV. Police found a black bag with approximately 306 grams of marijuana in it.

KPD said Roper had three outstanding warrants in Knox County, including a violation of probation for possession with intent to sell cocaine.

The department said he was taken into custody without incident. The spokesperson said he was charged with sale and delivery of a schedule six narcotic and the three warrants on file.

