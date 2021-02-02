KPD: Seven arrested on drug charges at three different addresses

On July 22, a joint operation between KPD officers and TBI agents arrested seven people; found over 600 grams of heroin and 12 dogs and five cats in poor health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On July 22, KPD officers and TBI agents arrested seven people on drug-related charges.

The joint operation executed search warrants of three different addresses: 5315 Maywood Road, 7209 Old Clinton Pike and 8818 Crescent Lake Way.

According to KPD, the operation recovered over 600 grams of heroin, three handguns, two ballistic vests, a drug press and processors as well as various other drug paraphernalia.

In addition, KPD at the Maywood Road residence found 12 dogs and five cats that were distressed, in poor health and appeared to be suffering from neglect. KPD Animal Control took the animals into custody, and they were delivered to Young-Williams Animal Center for medical treatment.

Among the seven arrested were Katia Young (20, 7209 Old Clinton Pike), Diontay Martin (31 Detroit, MI), Dellone Martin (30, Detroit, MI), Frederick Davis Jr. (29 Detroit, MI), Latisha Galyon (43, 5313 Maywood Road), Ray Sayne (57, 5313 Maywood Road) and Trashauna Ewing (18, Harriman, TN).