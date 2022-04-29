KPD: Two dead, two injured after shooting at Fountain City bar

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the shooting at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said two people were dead and two were injured after a shooting at a North Knoxville bar Friday night.

They said it happened in Fountain City at around 9:45 p.m., in the parking lot of Hatmaker's Bar and Grill. Two men were pronounced dead when police arrived, while the two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police said there was a fight in the parking when shots were fired. They said no suspects were in custody Friday night and the investigation was ongoing.

Additional information about the shooting, including the identities of any suspects or victims, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill ——- At around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022,... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, April 29, 2022