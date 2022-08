KPD said there's no information on the suspect. Vine Middle Magnet School was placed on a temporary lockdown, and it has since been lifted.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is responding to a shooting on Rosedale Avenue.

Dispatch said the call came in on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

According to KPD, one victim was taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

